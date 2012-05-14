Jay-Z launching his own Made In America music festival

Jay-Z has jumped on the artist-curated festival bandwagon, as he’s announced his first two-day event Made In America. Sponsored by Budweiser, the music-driven fest will take place in Philadelphia on Sept. 1-2 featuring “rock, hip-hop, R&B, Latin and dance” artists” plus the Jigga Man himself both nights.

Made In America will be produced by Hov’s main squeeze, Live Nation, with which he made a 360-deal in 2008. Jay-Z made the formal announcement alongside Philly Mayor Michael A. Nutter this morning.

Tickets go on sale on May 23 via Ticketmaster and Live Nation. A few 2-day passes will be available for $99 and Budweiser Facebook fans will have access to pre-sale tickets beginning Tuesday, May 22. Some ticket proceeds will go to charity, to United Way of Greater Philadelphia and Southern New Jersey.

The lineup is TBA, with around 30 acts expected. Organizers expect to be live-stream most of the shows.

“This Labor Day, we will not only make history but we”re benefiting a great organization. Budweiser Made in America will encompass every genre of music, creating and showcasing the only genre that matters, ‘great music.” Budweiser and Live Nation are going to produce an amazing two days of performances, and it”s great to partner with United Way again to support all of the positive work they do in the community,” said Shawn “Jay-Z” Carter in a release.

Other acts like Metallica and Dave Matthews band have curated and launched their own festivals, which helps curb the number of tour dates they perform a year.

Jay-Z’s other hobbies recently included completing a tour with Watch the Throne cohort Kanye West, having a baby girl with wife Beyonce and starting to launch the Brooklyn Nets basketball team and arena.

Check out the promotional teaser video for Budweiser Made In America below: