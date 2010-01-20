Jay-Z, Beyonce may pair up for rare performance during ‘Hope for Haiti’ telethon

Beyonce and husband Jay-Z may be making a rare appearance together during Friday’s “Hope for Haiti” telethon on Friday. In London, they’ll be joined by Rihanna and U2’s Bono and The Edge; Los Angeles has claimed performers Kid Rock, Keith Urban and Sheryl Crow while New York will host artists Bruce Springsteen, Mary J. Blige and Shakira.

Subsequent collaborations and live performances will be made available on iTunes the next day.

Those artists join previously announced organizers George Clooney, Wyclef Jean and CNN’s Anderson Cooper on the commercial-free broadcast, set to air on more than two dozen channels, from MTV Networks to the majors ABC, NBC, CBS and FOX. An estimated 640 million homes worldwide will have access to the event, according to MTV.

Donations culled from “Hope” will be split between Oxfam America, Partners in Health, the Red Cross, UNICEF and Yele Haiti Foundation, all of which are currently operating in Haiti

Click here for more information on the two-hour broadcast, which starts at 8 p.m. EST on Friday (Jan. 22).