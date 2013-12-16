Jay Z, Coldplay and U2 make the Oscar eligibility cut for Best Original Song

On the heels of our piece detailing the unfortunate ineligibility of “Please Mr. Kennedy” from “Inside Llewyn Davis,” the Academy has announced 75 original songs in competition for the Best Original Song Oscar at the 86th annual Academy Awards.

A number of films feature multiple eligible entries. There are five from something called “Kamasutra 3D,” four from “Austenland,” and three each from from “Black Nativity,” “For No Good Reason” and “Live at the Foxes Den” and “Turbo.” There are also five songs from “The Great Gatsby” that made the cut, though Warner Bros. has only been spotlighting three of them in FYC ads (“100$ Bill,” “Over the Love” and “Young and Beautiful”).

Tunes we were expecting to make the cut that aren’t on the list include “Desperation” from “20 Feet from Stardom,” “Just a Cloudy Day” from “Despicable Me 2” (likely not submitted to give a boots to “Happy,” much like “Let It Go” was the only submitted tune from “Frozen”) and “Ernest & Celestine’s Song” from the animated “Ernest & Celestine.”

Things are being done a little bit differently in the nominations process this time around, depending on the honor system rather than requiring proof of attendance at Academy screenings of the songs in context with their films. Per the language of the release, all voting members of the Music Branch will receive a Reminder List of works submitted in the category and a DVD copy of the song clips. Members will be asked to watch the clips and then vote in the order of their preference for not more than five achievements in the category. The five achievements receiving the highest number of votes will become the nominations for final voting for the award. A maximum of two songs may be nominated from any one film.

Check out the full list of players on the next page. We’ll populate our Contenders section with them in due time, but for now, which five (or less) do you predict to make the cut?

75 ELIGIBLE 2013 BEST ORIGINAL SONG OSCAR CONTENDERS

“Amen” from “All Is Lost”

“Alone Yet Not Alone” from “Alone Yet Not Alone”

“Doby” from “Anchorman 2: The Legend Continues”

“Last Mile Home” from “August: Osage County”

“Austenland” from “Austenland”

“Comic Books” from “Austenland”

“L.O.V.E.D.A.R.C.Y” from “Austenland”

“What Up” from “Austenland”

“He Loves Me Still” from “Black Nativity”

“Hush Child (Get You Through This Silent Night)” from “Black Nativity”

“Test Of Faith” from “Black Nativity”

“Forgiveness” from “Brave Miss World”

“Lullaby Song” from “Cleaver’s Destiny”

“Shine Your Way” from “The Croods”

“Happy” from “Despicable Me 2”

“Gonna Be Alright” from “Epic”

“Rise Up” from “Epic”

“What Matters Most” from “Escape from Planet Earth”

“Bones” from “For No Good Reason”

“Going Nowhere” from “For No Good Reason”

“Gonzo” from “For No Good Reason”

“The Courage To Believe” from “Free China: The Courage to Believe”

“Let It Go” from “Frozen”

“100$ Bill” from “The Great Gatsby”

“A Little Party Never Killed Nobody (All We Got)” from “The Great Gatsby”

“Over The Love” from “The Great Gatsby”

“Together” from “The Great Gatsby”

“Young and Beautiful” from “The Great Gatsby”

“The Moon Song” from “Her”

“I See Fire” from “The Hobbit: The Desolation of Smaug”

“Bite Of Our Lives” from “How Sweet It Is”

“Try” from”How Sweet It Is”

“Atlas” from “The Hunger Games: Catching Fire”

“Better You, Better Me” from “The Inevitable Defeat of Mister & Pete”

“Bring It On” from “Jewtopia”

“Aygiri Nadani” from “Kamasutra 3D”

“Har Har Mahadeva” from “Kamasutra 3D”

“I Felt” from “Kamasutra 3D”

“Of The Soil” from “Kamasutra 3D”

“Sawariya” from “Kamasutra 3D”

“In The Middle Of The Night” from “Lee Daniels’ The Butler”

“You And I Ain’t Nothin’ No More” from “Lee Daniels’ The Butler”

“Let’s Take A Trip” from “Live at the Foxes Den”

“Pour Me Another Dream” from “Live at the Foxes Den”

“The Time Of My Life” from “Live at the Foxes Den”

“Ordinary Love” from “Mandela: Long Walk to Freedom”

“Monsters University” from “Monsters University”

“When The Darkness Comes” from “The Mortal Instruments: City of Bones”

“Sacrifice (I Am Here)” from “Murph: The Protector”

“The Muslims Are Coming” from “The Muslims Are Coming!”

“Oblivion” from “Oblivion”

“Sweeter Than Fiction” from “One Chance”

“Nothing Can Stop Me Now” from “Planes”

“We Both Know” from “Safe Haven”

“Get Used To Me” from “The Sapphires”

“Stay Alive” from “The Secret Life of Walter Mitty”

“So You Know What It’s Like” from “Short Term 12”

“There’s No Black Or White” from “Somm”

“Cut Me Some Slack” from “Sound City”

“You Can’t Fix This” from “Sound City”

“Let It Go” from “Spark: A Burning Man Story”

“We Ride” from “Spark: A Burning Man Story”

“Becomes The Color” from “Stoker”

“Younger Every Day” from “3 Geezers!”

“Here It Comes” from “Trance”

“Let The Bass Go” from “Turbo”

“The Snail Is Fast” from “Turbo”

“Speedin'” from “Turbo”

“My Lord Sunshine (Sunrise)” from “12 Years a Slave”

“Make It Love” from “Two: The Story of Roman & Nyro”

“One Life” from “The Ultimate Life”

“Unfinished Songs” from “Unfinished Song”

“For The Time Being” from “The Way, Way Back”

“Go Where The Love Is” from “The Way, Way Back”

“Bleed For Love” from “Winnie Mandela”