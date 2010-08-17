Jay-Z, Coldplay, Drake helping out on Swizz Beatzâ€™ new solo album

Swizz Beatz has signed a unique new solo record deal, and it looks like some famous friends are helping it to stand out even more.

The rapper/producer has made a joint deal with Atlantic/Warner and with film company Everest Entertainment as its first music act, and has tapped Jay-Z, Mary J. Blige, Coldplay, John Legend, Drake and T.I. as featured contributors for his as-yet-untitled set.

The signing was described in a press release as a “launch” for Everest”s music division. The company”s film productions have included projects like “Mother and Child” and “Win Win.” No word yet how or if the company plans to incorporate Swizz Beatz” tracks into their other work.

Swizz recently worked with Busta Rhymes on the the track “Stop the Party” and produced part of Drake”s “Thank Me Later” album. His song with Jay-Z, “On to the Next One,” is up for an MTV Video Music Award. He also just recently wed his longtime girlfriend Alicia Keys.