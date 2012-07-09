Jay-Z, Drake, Dr. Dre, Andre 3000 guest on Rick Ross’ ‘God Forgives’ album

The wait is soon over for Rick Ross’ new album “God Forgives, I Don’t,” and now there’s a few freshly revealed guest artists on the set to amp up the anticipation.

Jay-Z and Dr. Dre are slated to appear along with Ross on an appropriately titled track “3 Kings.” Rare fixture Andre 3000 is on track six, “Sixteen” and Drake will show up alongside Ross’ Maybach Music cohort Wale on “Diced Pineapples.”

Other featured talent includes recent Maybach signee Omarion, Ne-Yo, Meek Mill, Stalley and Usher, the latter on previously released “Touch ‘N You.”

Ross and Def Jam Tweeted a pic of the back cover to “God Forgives” this morning (July 9), which has the full rundown of the 15 songs. Of those, there are six tracks that don’t have any features.

“God Forgives, I Don’t” will be out on July 31, on the heels of Maybach Music’s popular “Self Made Vol. 2” compilation.

Ross has been busy with other endeavors, like showing up on Usher’s album, and appears on French Montana’s newly released “Pop That” video, which also hosts Lil Wayne, Meek Mill and Wale. You can check that clip below the tracklist. French Montana’s debut album is finally due this fall.

And as if he’s not busy enough, Ross found time to sit at the decks with actor/singer Jamie Foxx, who is considering a new solo album drop.

Speaking with the Boombox, Foxx said, “I’m always working on new music. My music partner, Breyon Prescott, is gathering music for me. I was with Rick Ross [recently] just chopping it up. He’s a friend of mine and we also talk on the music tip, gathering ideas on how do I keep appealing to young folks, but at the same time keep my grown man on.”

No word if and when a follow-up to 2008’s “Intuition” should arrive, but Foxx is also working on completing his films “Django Unchained” and “White House Down.”