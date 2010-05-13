Jay-Z, Eminem announce New York/Detroit co-headlining shows

Two of the biggest names in the hip-hop game today have combined forces for a pair of shows this September.

Eminem and Jay-Z will co-headline a performance on Sept. 2 at Detroit’s Comerica Park and on Sept. 13 at New York Yankee’s Stadium. Eminem hails from the former city while Jay-Z has long repped his hometown, the latter.

The announcment came during a N.Y. Yankees game versus the Detroit Tigers at Comerica Park yesterday.

“I know we’re both really going ot bring it to our hometowns,” said Eminem in a broadcast interview, as seen on YouTube, below.

“How perfect is it that Eminem and I get to play our hometowns and show how far the live rap experience has come?” Jay-Z said.

Live Nation has not announced ticketing details for these stadium shows yet.

Jay-Z has toured over the last year in support of his “Blueprint 3” album, while Eminem has reached the base of what will be the promotional efforts behind his forthcoming “Recovery” album.

The lead single from that effort set a 2010 record yesterday, for having started at the very top of the Billboard Hot 100 songs chart.

“Recovery” is an album that is a retort to Slim Shady’s own “Relapse’ set from 2009. He announced that he was ditching plans to release a sequel, “Relapse 2,” earlier this year.