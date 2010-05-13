Jay-Z, Eminem announce New York/Detroit co-headlining shows

#Eminem #Jay Z
05.13.10 8 years ago

Two of the biggest names in the hip-hop game today have combined forces for a pair of shows this September.

Eminem and Jay-Z will co-headline a performance on Sept. 2 at Detroit’s Comerica Park and on Sept. 13 at New York Yankee’s Stadium. Eminem hails from the former city while Jay-Z has long repped his hometown, the latter.

The announcment came during a N.Y. Yankees game versus the Detroit Tigers at Comerica Park yesterday.

“I know we’re both really going ot bring it to our hometowns,” said Eminem in a broadcast interview, as seen on YouTube, below.

“How perfect is it that Eminem and I get to play our hometowns and show how far the live rap experience has come?” Jay-Z said.

Live Nation has not announced ticketing details for these stadium shows yet.

Jay-Z has toured over the last year in support of his “Blueprint 3” album, while Eminem has reached the base of what will be the promotional efforts behind his forthcoming “Recovery” album.

The lead single from that effort set a 2010 record yesterday, for having started at the very top of the Billboard Hot 100 songs chart.

“Recovery” is an album that is a retort to Slim Shady’s own “Relapse’ set from 2009. He announced that he was ditching plans to release a sequel, “Relapse 2,” earlier this year.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Eminem#Jay Z
TAGSDETROITEminemJay ZNEW YORK

Listen To This

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 3 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 6 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.24.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.23.18 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP