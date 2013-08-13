Jay-Z, Lorde and Robin Thicke rule the Spotify charts

The following list represents the top streamed tracks on Spotify from Monday, August 5, to Sunday, August 11:

1. Robin Thicke, “Blurred Lines” (Star Trak LLC/Interscope)

2. Jay-Z, “Holy Grail” (Roc Nation)

3. Miley Cyrus, “We Can’t Stop” (RCA Records)

4. Imagine Dragons, “Radioactive” (KIDinaKORNER/Interscope Records)

5. Avicii, “Wake Me Up” (Universal)

6. Macklemore & Ryan Lewis feat. Ray Dalton, “Can’t Hold Us” (Macklemore)

7. Bruno Mars, “Treasure” (Atlantic Records)

8. Lorde, “Royals” (Republic Records)

9. Jay-Z, “(Expletive)withmeyouknowigotit” (Roc Nation)

10. Jay-Z, “Tom Ford” (Roc Nation)

The following list represents the most viral tracks on Spotify, based on the number of people who shared it divided by the number who listened to it, from Monday, August 5, to Sunday, August 11, via Facebook, Tumblr, Twitter and Spotify.

1. Lorde, “Royals” (Lava Music/Republic Records)

2. Prince Royce, “Darte un Beso” (Sony Music Latin)

3. Five Finger Death Punch, “Mama Said Knock You Out” (Prospect Park)

4. Romeo Santos, “Propuesta Indecente” (Sony Music Latin)

5. Vance Joy, “Riptide” (Atlantic)

6. R. Kelly, “My Story” (RCA Records)

7. Phosphorescent, “Song for Zula” (Dead Oceans)

8. Bastille, “Pompeii” (Virgin)

9. Regina Spektor, “You’ve Got Time” (Sire)

10. Pharrell, “Happy” (Back Lot Music)