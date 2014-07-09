Jay Z, No Doubt and Carrie Underwood headline 3rd Global Citzen Festival

Jay Z, No Doubt, Carrie Underwood and fun., will headline the 3rd annual Global Citizen Festival, held Sept. 27 in New York”s Central Park.

The free, ticketed event, which coincides with the UN General Assembly, brings awareness to extreme poverty around the globe and will air live on MSNBC. Additionally, NBC News will produce a one-hour primetime special about the issue that will air the night of the concert.

Also on the bill are The Roots and Tiesto.

To receive tickets, go to http://www.globalcitizenfestival.com and take action on one of the campaigns fighting poverty by signing a petition or sharing on a social network to enter. Tickets will be doled out throughout the summer.