Jay-Z’s complete Made In America lineup announced: Drake, Run-DMC added

#Chris Cornell #Drake #Jay Z
07.31.12 6 years ago

Only a month out from showtime, the organizers behind Jay-Z’s inaugural Made In America music festival have added some big new names to the lineup. Drake, Jill Scott, Soundgarden’s Chris Cornell, the newly reunited Run-DMC, Gary Clark, Jr., and more have joined the bill.

In a new flyer posted to Made In America’s various websites, the schedule has also been detailed in part. Hov will take the stage as headliner on Saturday night (Sept. 1) while Pearl Jam is the big name on Sunday (Sept. 2).

For those playing at home, these newly announced acts make possible 1) a reunion of Temple of the Dog for “Hunger Strike” and 2) a Drizzy-Jay-Z medley of “Light Up” and “Off That.”

The Philadelphia event already has two-day tickets up for sale, and will put single-day stubs up on Friday (Aug. 3).

Run-DMC was prviously announced as a headliner for Fun Fun Fun Fest in Austin this fall.

Who else would you like to see collaborate on this bill?

Around The Web

TOPICS#Chris Cornell#Drake#Jay Z
TAGSCHRIS CORNELLDrakegary clark jr.Jay ZJayZJill Scottmade in americaRun-DMC

Listen To This

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 3 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 6 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.24.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.23.18 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP