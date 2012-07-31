Jay-Z’s complete Made In America lineup announced: Drake, Run-DMC added

Only a month out from showtime, the organizers behind Jay-Z’s inaugural Made In America music festival have added some big new names to the lineup. Drake, Jill Scott, Soundgarden’s Chris Cornell, the newly reunited Run-DMC, Gary Clark, Jr., and more have joined the bill.

In a new flyer posted to Made In America’s various websites, the schedule has also been detailed in part. Hov will take the stage as headliner on Saturday night (Sept. 1) while Pearl Jam is the big name on Sunday (Sept. 2).

For those playing at home, these newly announced acts make possible 1) a reunion of Temple of the Dog for “Hunger Strike” and 2) a Drizzy-Jay-Z medley of “Light Up” and “Off That.”

The Philadelphia event already has two-day tickets up for sale, and will put single-day stubs up on Friday (Aug. 3).

Run-DMC was prviously announced as a headliner for Fun Fun Fun Fest in Austin this fall.

Who else would you like to see collaborate on this bill?