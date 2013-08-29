Jay Z’s fiery new video for ‘Holy Grail’ with Justin Timberlake: Watch

Jay Z”s intense video for “Holy Grail,” Justin Timberlake, bowed today on Facebook.

The top 10 track, which extrapolates Nirvana”s “Smells Like Teen Spirit,” is a study on fame and how corrosive and addictive it can be.

The best scene of the video is Justin TImberlake”s interlude, which features him walking among sheet-covered furniture composed of moving dancers.

While it”s a little hard for us common folks to sympathize with Jay Z”s complaints about fame (and even he tells himself to get off his “high horse”), the Anthony Mandler-directed clip is a visual feast that ends in upsetting crash, symbolic of the fickleness of fame.