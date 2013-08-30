Jay-Z’s ‘Made in America’ documentary to air on Showtime

NEW YORK (AP) – Ron Howard’s “Made in America” documentary about the Jay-Z-curated music festival in Philadelphia will air Oct. 11 on Showtime.

Jay-Z’s “Budweiser Made in America” festival debuted on Labor Day weekend last year. About 50,000 fans attended the two-day event. Performers included Pearl Jam, Drake, Run DMC, Skrillex, D’Angelo and Calvin Harris.
This year’s festival kicks off Saturday. Performers include Beyonce, Nine Inch Nails, Imagine Dragons, Deadmau5, Kendrick Lamar and Macklemore & Ryan Lewis.
Howard’s documentary is described as a backstage pass to the event. It includes some of the performers’ stories on how they are “making it in America.” It will debut Sept. 7 at the Toronto International Film Festival.
 

