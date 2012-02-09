Jean Dujardin auditions for every available Hollywood villain role at Funny or Die

Okay, full disclosure. An invested publicist forwarded this to me. But, well, it got me. And I had to post.
The running, cynical logic on Jean Dujardin for quite a while has been that we’ll likely see him and the rest of the crew from “The Artist” fade away after this lightning-capturing season, and that if we don’t, well, maybe Dujardin will play a Bond villain or something. Just look at Christoph Waltz, who has languished in bad-guy parts in “The Green Hornet” and “Water for Elephants” after winning his Oscar two years ago.
Funny or Die is always quick to get out ahead of a joke like that, and Dujardin is wise to be on board for something like their latest video, which spoofs the actor being tapped to audition for every Hollywood villain role available at the moment. He runs the gamut from “Mission: Impossible” and “Die Hard” sequels to hilariously dubious possibilities like follow-ups to “We Bought a Zoo” and “Judy Moody and the Not Bummer Summer.”
I’m officially pulling for this guy to hit it big. Seriously, the “Bridesmaids,” “Spy Kids” and aforementioned “We Bought a Zoo” bits got a big laugh out of me. And it’s a really smart way to further endear a wider audience to Dujardin, who, let’s face it, will be an unknown to most even after the Academy Awards. The next role will not only be key, but crucial.
Guy has been consistently saying that comparisons of Dujardin to Robert Benigni this year are “casually xenophobic,” and while I think that’s overstating quite a bit, I do think that kind of talk is obviously reductive. I get the need to boil it down to something we understand, and I do understand the perceived similarities in situations. But he (Guy) and I were chatting recently and he noted that, through all of this need to boil it down, people might be missing the emergence of a Marion Cotillard-like star.
And I’m with him on that. Say what I might about “The Artist,” Dujardin is a funny, talented guy. And he was before this year, by the way, via films like the “OSS 117” series. He’s slowly won me over (and was great on Leno last week, by the way). I think he’s likely to win the Oscar for Best Actor, but whether he does or doesn’t, here’s hoping he makes some wise decisions after this season.
Have a look at the Funny or Die sketch below. Which bit is your favorite?
I love this, particularly “It looks like your summer is going… to be a bummer”
Playing a villain wouldn’t be a bad idea for him after a film like The Artist.
It was a bad idea for Waltz because he became famous for playing a villain and almost got boxed in if not for Roman Polanski. Hopefully QT shows us yet another side of him in Django.
The best bet obviously is to work with a worthy director. Look at the post Oscar decisions of Natalie Portman (Malick), Rooney Mara (Malick and Soderbergh). You mention Cotillard who since La Vie En Rose has worked with Mann, Nolan, Woody Allen, Soderbergh, Audiard, James Gray. Carey Mulligan is another example.
If Jean Dujardin chooses directors he’ll be fine.
As long as it’s a villain in a quality film, sure. But you’re right about directors.
Quality is key. Seeing Reese Witherspoon all over for “This Means War” reminds me of how she squandered her chance. She went right for the money and now she’s rung up a full slate of awful movies.
I’d love to see a Dujardin/Jeunet collaboration personally
I think Waltz in Water For Elephants is more than just a typical villain.
It’s incredibly two-dimensional. They try, but not hard enough.
Rashad: If he isn’t a typical villian, that’s probably a credit to Waltz.
Also, on the note of this new Portman/Malick film (or films?), I have to ask. What the fuck is going on here? Between the McAdams/Affleck film, the Gosling/Mara film, the Blanchett/Bale film and now this, does Malick seriously have nearly as many films currently in different stages as production as he’s actually made over the course of a more than four decades career? Is anybody else baffled by this?
Yes, Dylans, baffled. I’m not sure what to make of it Malick’s sudden burst of productivity. I’m very excited, but wondering what we’ll actually end up with.
I have to admit that it’s nice to see him moving things along (I actually think his drawing out of projects has been somewhat problematic), but he seems to be going extreme in the other direction now. I mean, this many different productions would be a lot for Woody Allen, let alone Malick.
Dylan I think Portman has joined the films that Bale and Mara are in, it’s not a new Malick project. He has the Affleck one finished shooting (I think) and then the Bale and Gosling films.
I totally agree. To me, Dujardin has something Benigni and even Waltz don’t have. And Cotillard does. Genuine wow, pop star power/charisma. That same quality is what makes him so perfect for the role in The Artist.
I love Cotillard but she is hella reserved.
Have you seen her French films? I wouldn’t call her reserved.
How can he not be a star? His appearance on Leno was hilarious. He has a magnetic screen presence, he’s got that european flair, and let’s not forget there are NOT real stars anymore in film. Good actors yes, stars no. Dujardin is a good actor, but i also think he has star quality
I am developing a rapid crush on this French man. Oldman, Gosling, DiCaprio, Gael García Bernal, Hardy, Dujardin, Edgerton and JGL… such a range of lovers.
Meeee, tooooo. ha! Several others here you posted as well.
I think the part that had me laughing the hardest has to be the Deadline mockup article at the end
Hahaha.
War Horse II for the win!
What a brilliant use of his magnetic charisma. I died at the Spy Kids and Bridesmaids ones, as you mentioned. Glad you’ve come around, because I do think all the Benigni talk (it was still persisting at The Film Experience symposium last week) is incredibly insulting. And while I do think a big part of his future career will depend on how he chooses his roles, I wonder what kinds of roles he’ll actually be offered. Will he get a chance to work with the directors mentioned in the above comments in interesting projects or will he simply be offered clownish roles, since he’s been reduced to that so much in the Oscar conversation? Cotillard and Bardem won for heavily dramatic performances. It’s harder to see Dujardin getting offered dramatic roles. Or do the words “Oscar winner” negate that kind of thinking?
Put him in a film with Paul Thomas Anderson and watch the magic happen.
The Bridesmaids bit is gold
I like the “We bought a Zoo”-part most.
Oh man. If they could bring Dujardin, Waltz, Reno, and Bardem for a movie…
All of my money.
Bang-on satire of Hollywood’s sequel-itis and ghettoing of European actors. My favourite bit is definitely “Larry Crowne? More like… Larry drowned!”
It would not surprise me if all of those films are actually in development.
I loved all of them. I’m not surprised he did, he’s quite famous for not taking himself seriously. I mainly hope that he will also continue to make films in France.
i will watch him in anything!! He is adorably funny. hope hollywood is wise enough to cast him!!
I don’t know if this sprang to mind because of the Waltz comparison (which meas it definetly did), but wouldn’t he make a great bad guy in a Tarantino movie?
Even though it would never happen I loved the muppets 2 bit where he (jean) doing one of fozzie bear’s better catchphrases “Kermit!” with a musket in his hand.
He also has one advantage over Benigni and Waltz, and that is that he is undeniably good looking. Javier Bardem is a more hopeful comparison.
My favourite gag from the video was “We Bought a Zoo”. Made me laugh.
Spy Kids and Jack and Jill FTW
His “Medley” on Leno is hilarious too, punctuated by Debra Messing’s delighted guffaws.
(I should preface this by saying that I’m not aiming this rant at Kris, but at the people he’s talking about in the second paragraph.)
So, when people say that the people from The Artist are going to “disappear,” they really mean that they’re not going to be making Hollywood blockbusters, right? Because they all have projects lined up in France, and if the Oscars go as well as expected, their popularity may very well skyrocket. Their French films probably stand a much better chance of American distribution as well.
Can these people please stop pretending that the only true “success” is in mainstream, English-speaking films? Every time I hear this “fade away” claim, it makes me shake my head at such obvious ignorance. If none of the people from The Artist ever make another English-language feature but enjoy huge popularity in France, then I’d say that’s hardly “fading away.” Frankly, I’d applaud them all if they turned down every Hollywood opportunity and just stuck to doing what they love.
Rant over.
“Can these people please stop pretending that the only true “success” is in mainstream, English-speaking films?”
Exactly. Most Continental European stars who become well known internationally make 1-2 English speaking films, get disappointed and go home. The pattern goes all the way back to Sophia Lauren. But their films get international release and the exposure generally really assists their career.
Whatever language he works in next, I’d love to see Dujardin in material worthy of him. The Artist is, but OSS 117 wouldn’t have even floated without him. Apart from being funny, he’s incredibly charismatic. I’d love to see good use of that.
And yes, Jeunet/Dujardin would be a dream. Although Dujardin might be too good looking – Jeunet likes unconventioanal looking actors.
What made The Artist work was that Dujardin has that “star” quality of Gene Kelly, Clark Gable, etc. There’s something about him that screams charisma, even more than George Clooney. He also seems able to mock himself-he started in comedy, which makes him all the more charming.
As for fading, after reading his biography and that he’s Frances biggest stars, I doubt he’ll ever fade. Perhaps from America, but from interviews, I think he’d be just as happy back in Paris. I do hope he works more with Hazanavicius only because they seem to bring out the best in each others work. He’s just been a breathe of fresh air in Hollywood and someone who’s actually excited with all of the awards shows. He had me when he started singing the French anthem after the SAG awards.