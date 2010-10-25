Jean-Luc Godard will not accept his honorary Oscar in person

As many expected, the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences announced today that French filmmaking legend Jean-Luc Godard won’t make the trip to the Governors Awards to accept his honorary Oscar in person.

In a statement from the Academy, Academy president Tom Sherak noted, “He reiterated his thanks for the award and also sent his good wishes to the other individuals being honored the same night – Kevin Brownlow, Francis Ford Coppola and Eli Wallach – who he refers to as ‘the three other musketeers.””

This isn’t a huge surprise for the Academy as Godard is known to fear air travel and has even skipped Cannes to avoid it.

The Academy will pay tribute to Godard through film clips and commentary by his admirers (although why a satellite hook up isn’t being arranged or even a Skype call is unclear). The award will be accepted on Godard”s behalf by the Academy and following the event his statue will be delivered to him in Switzerland.

The Governors Awards take place at the Hollywood and Highland complex on Nov. 13.