Jeff Bridges and Taylor Swift jam in new photos from ‘The Giver’

Oscar winners Jeff Bridges and Meryl Streep are teaming with music star Taylor Swift, relative newcomers Brenton Thwaites (“Occulus,” “Maleficent”) and Odeya Rush (“The Odd Life of Timothy Green”), plus Alexander Skarsgård and Katie Holmes in the highly-anticipated YA adaptation “The Giver.”

Some brand new photos from the film set the scene.

Based on Lois Lowry”s bestselling 1993 young adult novel, “The Giver” takes place in a futuristic utopia, where Jonas (Thwaites) is named the Receiver of Memory and begins to uncover the dark secrets beneath the seemingly perfect civilization.

Holmes and Skarsgård look mad and confused, respectively:

“Crazy Heart” Oscar winner Bridges learns a new tune from country star Swift:

Thwaites and Rush get symbolic with a nice Red Delicious from the Tree of Knowledge:

Phillip Noyce (“Salt,” “Patriot Games”) directed.

“The Giver” opens August 15.