Jeff Bridges announces solo album details, guests with Ryan Bingham

Jeff Bridges has finally detailed his major label debut album, on the heels of his “Crazy Heart” fame.

The self-titled set is due on Aug. 16 via Blue Note, and was recorded out of Brooklyn and Los Angeles. At the helm was “Crazy Heart” collaborator and celebrated producer T Bone Burnett, who helped wrangle a host of key musicians on the set, including guitarist Mark Ribot, bassist Dennis Crouch, pedal-steel guitarist Russ Pahl, keyboardist Keefus Ciancia and drummer Jay Bellerose.

Rosanne Cash, Ryan Bingham, Sam Phillips and Benji Hughes also provide guest vocals on the 11-track album. Academy Award winner Bingham co-wrote “Crazy Heart” theme “The Weary Kind” with Burnett.

Actor and singer-songwriter penned a number of tunes on “Jeff Bridges,” as well as tapping into the talents of the late Stephen Bruton, John Goodwin, Greg Brown and Bo Ramsay.

Here is the tracklist for “Jeff Bridges”:

“What A Little Bit Of Love Can Do”

“I Will Wait”

“Falling Short”

“Maybe I Missed The Point”

“Tumbling Vine”

“Nothing Yet”

“Blue Car”

“Slow Boat”

“Either Way”

“Everything But Love”

“The Quest”