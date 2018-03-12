Marvel/Disney

Marvel has been on a non-stop roll for about two years now, cranking out excellent chapter after excellent chapter of the Marvel Cinematic Universe while one-upping themselves along the way. Their success has culminated in the historic reception of Black Panther, but we can’t forget about one of the goofiest and arguably best installments in the MCU: Thor: Ragnarok.

Jeff Goldblum’s delightful performance as The Grandmaster is one of the reasons Ragnarok was so darn fun. Now, the Jazz-man and living meme told the Toronto Sun that he enjoyed himself so much, he wants his character to live on and team up with his brother, Benicio del Toro’s Collector. The last time we saw Del Toro, who we last saw in Guardians of the Galaxy explaining the Infinity Stones.

“In the comic books, the character of the Grandmaster is the brother of the Collector, played by Benicio del Toro, who I adore. So I would enjoy doing something with him. That would be fun.”

The interview continues with Goldblum gushing over Marvel’s creative process, and it’s definitely worth a read, but the big takeaway here is the potential creation of the Elders of the Universe. The Collector, The Grandmaster, Mantis, and even Guardians 2 bad guy Ego are part of the intergalactic villain collective. Now that Disney bought Fox’s properties and can bring the Silver Surfer into the MCU, there’s no reason not to bring all everyone together with Galactus, Quasar and the whole gang taking on the newfangled, post-Infinity War Avengers.

(Via ComicBook/The Toronto Sun)