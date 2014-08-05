Jeff Goldblum Recreates ‘Jurassic Park’ Terror In This Incredible Wedding Photo

Jeff Goldblum is a lot of things: nasally '90s conspiracy theorist who was always one step ahead of the game, Geena Davis ex, unconventional sex symbol and now – now! We can safely add “good-humored wedding guest” to that list. Because here he is, running from a Photoshopped T-Rex in a wedding photo taken at the nuptials of two lucky devils named Pamela and Jesse Sargent, who bravely asked the “Jurassic Park” star to pose for this shot when he attended the ceremony with fiancée Emilie Livingston:

According to photographer Adam Biesenthal, though, Goldblum was game from the beginning: “When the groom asked him to do this shot he enthusiastically agreed and as one commenter mentioned, was the only one who really got into character (aside from the one groomsman on the right). Everyone else kept smiling the whole time!” (via Esquire).

As Jeff Goldblum clearly understands, there's no smiling allowed when man-eating dinosaurs are on your tail. Then again, he has experience with this sort of thing.

(Check out a larger version of the photo here).

(Huffington Post)