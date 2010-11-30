Jeffrey Donovan will direct Bruce Campbell’s ‘Burn Notice’ prequel

In July at Comic-Con, “Burn Notice” creator Matt Nix produced a wave of fan excitement by announcing plans to built a two-hour telefilm around Bruce Campbell’s Sam Axe character. Even though Michael Westen won’t be the focus of the TV movie, Jeffrey Donovan has found a unique way to be involved.

USA announced on Tuesday (Nov. 30) that Donovan will direct the prequel, which will shoot on location on Bogota, Colombia beginning in January. The movie will premiere on USA in the spring of 2011.

Donovan made his directing debut on July’s “Made Man” episode of “Burn Notice.”

USA also revealed the first official plot description for the project, written by Nix.

The network teases, “The prequel, set in late 2005, begins after a faction of Colombian rebels makes trouble for the locally stationed military platoon, with Lieutenant Commander Sam Axe (Campbell) being sent down to advise. As the mission unfolds, Sam begins to uncover the dark secrets of the area, learning the truth about sacrifice, deception, and ultimately what”s worth fighting for.”

That seems fair. We’ll see if Nix lives up to his Comic-Con words that he was thinking of ways to get a chainsaw back in Campbell’s hands.

Nix, Donovan and Campbell will all serve as executive producers on the telefilm, along with Mikkel Bondesen.