Jeffrey Katzenberg offered $75M for 3 more “Breaking Bad” episodes

One stipulation: They had to be online-only to create “the greatest pay-per-view (event) in scripted television ever.” PLUS: Bryan Cranston tweets Britney Spears over her not liking the finale.

“The Daily Show” losing its showrunner

This will be Rory Albanese’s last week as he’s leaving to pursue a Hollywood career.

Anthony Anderson to star in ABC comedy pilot “Black-ish”

Laurence Fishburne is producing and may appear on the comedy about an upper-middle class black man struggling to raise his children with a sense of cultural identity.

AnnaLynne McCord joins “Dallas”

The “90210” alum will play Christopher’s girlfriend.

“F— Me, Ray Bradbury” YouTube star sells comedy to Showtime

Rachel Bloom, who became a viral sensation in 2010 with her ode to Bradbury, has sold “Crazy Ex-Girlfriend” to the pay cable network.



Lauren Ambrose heading to Lifetime for a Nicolas Sparks drama

The “Six Feet Under” alum is joining “Deliverance Creek,” playing a mother at the end of the Civil War.



“That ’70s Show” cast reunites

Check out the photo Danny Masterson posted on Instagram.



Hayden Panettiere: I’m engaged to Wladimir Klitschko

The “Nashville” star showed off her engagement ring this morning on “Live!”