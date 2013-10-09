Jeffrey Katzenberg offered $75M for 3 more ‘Breaking Bad’ episodes

10.09.13 4 years ago

Jeffrey Katzenberg offered $75M for 3 more “Breaking Bad” episodes
One stipulation: They had to be online-only to create “the greatest pay-per-view (event) in scripted television ever.” PLUS: Bryan Cranston tweets Britney Spears over her not liking the finale.

“The Daily Show” losing its showrunner
This will be Rory Albanese’s last week as he’s leaving to pursue a Hollywood career.

Anthony Anderson to star in ABC comedy pilot “Black-ish”
Laurence Fishburne is producing and may appear on the comedy about an upper-middle class black man struggling to raise his children with a sense of cultural identity.

AnnaLynne McCord joins “Dallas”
The “90210” alum will play Christopher’s girlfriend.

“F— Me, Ray Bradbury” YouTube star sells comedy to Showtime
Rachel Bloom, who became a viral sensation in 2010 with her ode to Bradbury, has sold “Crazy Ex-Girlfriend” to the pay cable network.


Lauren Ambrose heading to Lifetime for a Nicolas Sparks drama
The “Six Feet Under” alum is joining “Deliverance Creek,” playing a mother at the end of the Civil War.


“That ’70s Show” cast reunites
Check out the photo Danny Masterson posted on Instagram.


Hayden Panettiere: I’m engaged to Wladimir Klitschko
The “Nashville” star showed off her engagement ring this morning on “Live!”

Around The Web

The RX

Uproxx Music’s March Showcase For The RX Features Haley Heynderickx At The Ace Hotel

Uproxx Music’s March Showcase For The RX Features Haley Heynderickx At The Ace Hotel

03.07.18 3 days ago
Jonathan Wilson Is A Cult Hero Who’s Worked With Father John Misty, But His Own Albums Are Genius

Jonathan Wilson Is A Cult Hero Who’s Worked With Father John Misty, But His Own Albums Are Genius

03.07.18 3 days ago
Haley Heynderickx’s ‘I Need To Start A Garden’ Is An Utterly Brilliant Folk Debut

Haley Heynderickx’s ‘I Need To Start A Garden’ Is An Utterly Brilliant Folk Debut

03.06.18 4 days ago
Soccer Mommy On Her Tender, Insolent Indie Rock Debut And The Intricacies Of Her Songwriting

Soccer Mommy On Her Tender, Insolent Indie Rock Debut And The Intricacies Of Her Songwriting

03.05.18 5 days ago 8 Comments
Lucy Dacus Is Ready To Be Your Next Favorite Indie Rock Star

Lucy Dacus Is Ready To Be Your Next Favorite Indie Rock Star

03.01.18 1 week ago
A Conversation With David Byrne About His First Solo Album In 14 Years, ‘American Utopia’

A Conversation With David Byrne About His First Solo Album In 14 Years, ‘American Utopia’

02.27.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP