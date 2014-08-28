Jennifer Aniston gets tricked into reenacting Jimmy Kimmel’s ‘Friends’ fanfiction

It seems like “Friends” is experiencing a bit of a resurgence lately. First there was news a pop-up Central Perk would be coming to NYC to celebrate the show's 20th anniversary. And now this.

Last night Jennifer Aniston was on Jimmy Kimmel to promote “Life of Crime” but things took a decidedly Friend(s)-ly turn. I'm not apologizing for that pun.

It seems Kimmel is a bit of a fanboy for the show and sprung his homemade script on Aniston…and kicked it up a notch with an eerily accurate recreation of the “Friends” kitchen. Of course Aniston had no idea the script was really a self-insert fan fiction until it was way, way too late.