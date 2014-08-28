Jennifer Aniston gets tricked into reenacting Jimmy Kimmel’s ‘Friends’ fanfiction

#Jennifer Aniston #Jimmy Kimmel Live #Friends #Jimmy Kimmel
08.28.14 4 years ago

It seems like “Friends” is experiencing a bit of a resurgence lately. First there was news a pop-up Central Perk would be coming to NYC to celebrate the show's 20th anniversary. And now this.

Last night Jennifer Aniston was on Jimmy Kimmel to promote “Life of Crime” but things took a decidedly Friend(s)-ly turn. I'm not apologizing for that pun.

It seems Kimmel is a bit of a fanboy for the show and sprung his homemade script on Aniston…and kicked it up a notch with an eerily accurate recreation of the “Friends” kitchen. Of course Aniston had no idea the script was really a self-insert fan fiction until it was way, way too late.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Jennifer Aniston#Jimmy Kimmel Live#Friends#Jimmy Kimmel
TAGSCourtney CoxFAN FICTIONfanfictionFriendsJENNIFER ANISTONjimmy kimmeljimmy kimmel liveLISA KUDROW

Listen To This

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.07.18 19 hours ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.06.18 2 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 5 days ago 2 Comments
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP