Benedict Cumberbatch, Jennifer Aniston, ‘OITNB’ and more react to 2015 SAG Awards nominations

12.10.14 4 years ago

If you're an actor working in Hollywood and you get a phone call at 6 AM it better be because you just got nominated for a major award or just landed the part of a lifetime.  On this particular morning phones were ringing to a select few to inform them of their 2015 Screen Actors Guild Awards nominations.

The big surprises was Jennifer Aniston's deserved nod for the indie drama “Cake” and the lack of love for “Transparent” in the TV categories, but we'll have more on that later. In the meantime, check out the reactions from some of your favorite stars in the embedded gallery below.

For a complete list of this year's nominees click here.

For Alan Sepinwall's analysis of the TV nominations click here.

For Kris Tapley's analysis of the movie nominations click here.

