Jennifer Aniston setting dates with Paul Rudd and Jason Bateman

How busy can Jennifer Aniston get on the big screen? Very. Moreover, how many different movies can Aniston make with either Paul Rudd or Jason Bateman? It appears quite a few.

The former “Friends” star already has the Miramax or Disney (depending on the day of the week) comedy “The Switch” with Bateman releasing this August and according to The Hollywood Reporter they are planning on reuniting in “Horrible Bosses.” The long in the works comedy will find Bateman and Charlie Day (“It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia”) as two frustrated employees suffering under the orders of three nasty superiors. Aniston and Colin Farrell are now in negotiations to play two of the three bosses. Until the third boss is locked down, New Line won’t officially greenlight the production. Like “The Hangover,” the studio wants to make sure the ensemble will set off comedy sparks.

Aniston is also circling another comedy, “Wanderlust,” but this one would co-sar Paul Rudd. Deadline.com reports the duo will play a married couple who try to escape the complexities of modern life by joining a commune. Seth Gordon (“Four Christmases”) will direct and Judd Apatow will produce. Production on “Wanderlust” is a little less fluid than “Bosses.” The Universal Pictures production should begin shooting sometime this fall.