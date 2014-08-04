Jennifer Connelly cast opposite Ewan McGregor in ‘American Pastoral’

Lakeshore Entertainment has announced the casting of Jennifer Connelly in “American Pastoral.” The Academy Award winner will star opposite Ewan McGregor in the adaptation of Philip Roth's novel which is being directed by Phillip Noyce.

Connelly, who appeared earlier this year in “Noah” and “Winter's Tale” will be portraying Dawn in “American Pastoral.” The character is the wife of McGregor's Swede Levov. Filming is scheduled to begin next March in Pittsburgh.

Lakeshore CEO, Tom Rosenberg said of the casting, “Jennifer Connelly is one of the great actresses of our time.” He continued, “We always wanted her to play Dawn in 'American Pastoral' and we”re thrilled to be working with her.”

The official synopsis for “American Pastoral” states that the movie, “Follows Seymour 'Swede' Levov, a legendary high school athlete, who grows up to marry a former beauty queen and inherits his father”s business. Swede”s seemingly perfect life shatters when his daughter rebels by becoming a revolutionary and commits a deadly act of political terrorism during the Vietnam War.”

Jennifer Connelly has two other upcoming releases, the Paul Bettany written and directed “Shelter,” and Claudia Llosa's “Aloft.” Connelly won an Oscar for her work in 2001's “A Beautiful Mind.” She won a Golden Globe and a BAFTA award as well for her work on that film.

“American Pastoral,” first published in 1997, earned Philip Roth a Pulitzer Prize.