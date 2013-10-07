Jennifer Ehle joins ’50 Shades of Grey’ as Anastasia’s mother

From “Zero Dark Thirty” to “Fifty Shades of Grey.”
Actress Jennifer Ehle, who had a supporting role in Kathryn Bigelow’s 2012 Oscar winner, is in talks to join Dakota Johnson and Charlie Hunnam in the forthcoming adaptation of E.L. James’ bestselling erotic novel, according to Deadline. Ehle is negotiating for the role of Carla, the mother of protagonist Anastasia Steele (Johnson).
Ehle’s upcoming credits include “RoboCop” opposite Joel Kinnaman and Gary Oldman, “Black and White” with Kevin Costner, and the Alan Rickman-directed “A Little Chaos” co-starring Rickman, Kate Winslet and Stanley Tucci.
“Fifty Shades of Grey” is slated for release on August 1, 2014.
Great choice for Carla, horrible choice for Ana! Jennifer is youthful and sweet faced like our Ana is supposed to be (of course she’s older though) while Dakota looks old and worn for her age! Like they could be sisters, not mother and daughter. They really screwed it up w/ casting Dakota.
Never heard of her,which is par for this movie. She looks younger than Johnson and is she really as slender, elegant, stunningly beautiful, delicate looking as Carla? Not to mention Carla’s blonde,but dye can handle that. Is this another misstep in casting?
Some people really need to get a life and stop being so critical. Stephanie & Phoebe, your comments about Dakota are rude and uncalled for and quite frankly, hateful. I think those casting the movie know a heck of a lot more about it than either of you.
And Jennifer is perfect to play Carla too.
jennifer is a great choice for Carla, but she looks prettier and younger than Dakota…I agree with you Stephanie they really screwed it up casting Dakota