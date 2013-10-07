Jennifer Ehle joins ’50 Shades of Grey’ as Anastasia’s mother

From “Zero Dark Thirty” to “Fifty Shades of Grey.”

Actress Jennifer Ehle, who had a supporting role in Kathryn Bigelow’s 2012 Oscar winner, is in talks to join Dakota Johnson and Charlie Hunnam in the forthcoming adaptation of E.L. James’ bestselling erotic novel, according to Deadline. Ehle is negotiating for the role of Carla, the mother of protagonist Anastasia Steele (Johnson).

Ehle’s upcoming credits include “RoboCop” opposite Joel Kinnaman and Gary Oldman, “Black and White” with Kevin Costner, and the Alan Rickman-directed “A Little Chaos” co-starring Rickman, Kate Winslet and Stanley Tucci.

“Fifty Shades of Grey” is slated for release on August 1, 2014.