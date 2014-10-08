Jennifer Garner accepts America’s gratitude for her husband’s nudity in ‘Gone Girl’

#Ben Affleck
10.08.14

In a “blink and you miss it” moment in “Gone Girl,” Ben Affleck is totally nude. As in, full frontal. As in, that's a penis! And when one of the most famous married men in Hollywood gets naked for millions of Americans, his wife is going to talk about it. On national television during an interview meant to promote her own projects, no less.

Someone from 20th Century Fox needs to be cutting Garner a check for all these delightfully delicious sound-bites she's giving for a movie she isn't even in.

