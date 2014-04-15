Jennifer Hudson and Timbaland keep it sexy on new song ‘Walk It Out’

Jennifer Hudson has tapped super-producer Timbaland for her soulful new single “Walk It Out.” Listen below.
The nearly five-minute jam pairs Hudson”s diva vocals with old-school beats and R&B samples. In addition to his producer credit alongside J-Roc, Timbaland jumps into the song with playful ad-libs. JHud confidently delivers sultry lines like, “I know you wanna take me to your room / And I wanna go your way / But you gotta treat me like a lady.”
“Walk It Out” will be featured on Hudson”s follow-up to 2011″s “I Remember Me,” slated for release this summer. Earlier this year, Hudson revealed that she”s also collaborating with Pharrell Williams and R. Kelly on the new album.
Check out the BTS footage of Walk It Out here: [www.youtube.com]
Can’t wait for the video!