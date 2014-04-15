Jennifer Hudson and Timbaland keep it sexy on new song ‘Walk It Out’

Jennifer Hudson has tapped super-producer Timbaland for her soulful new single “Walk It Out.” Listen below.

The nearly five-minute jam pairs Hudson”s diva vocals with old-school beats and R&B samples. In addition to his producer credit alongside J-Roc, Timbaland jumps into the song with playful ad-libs. JHud confidently delivers sultry lines like, “I know you wanna take me to your room / And I wanna go your way / But you gotta treat me like a lady.”

“Walk It Out” will be featured on Hudson”s follow-up to 2011″s “I Remember Me,” slated for release this summer. Earlier this year, Hudson revealed that she”s also collaborating with Pharrell Williams and R. Kelly on the new album.