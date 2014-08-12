Jennifer Hudson looks fierce on the cover of her new album ‘JHUD’

#T.I. #Jennifer Hudson #Pharrell
08.12.14 4 years ago

Jennifer Hudson is looking ferociously confident and lovely on the album cover to her forthcoming “JHUD.”

The Academy Award-winning singer has set a date for the set, due now on Sept. 23.”JHUD” is her third studio album, after her 2008 self-titled and 2011's “I Remember Me.” Both of those topped out at No. 2 on The Billboard 200 album sales charts.

Three songs are already available to spin: “It's Your World” featuring R. Kelly, “Walk It Out” featuring and produced by Timbaland, and “I Can't Describe (The Way I Feel)” guesting T.I. and produced by Pharrell. Sounds like it will be a guest-heavy endeavor, with more producers and featured artists to be announced.

Check out all three songs below. Have a favorite so far?

Around The Web

TOPICS#T.I.#Jennifer Hudson#Pharrell
TAGSJENNIFER HUDSONJhudPHARRELLR. KellyT.I.timbaland

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 1 day ago
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 5 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.24.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP