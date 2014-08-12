Jennifer Hudson looks fierce on the cover of her new album ‘JHUD’

Jennifer Hudson is looking ferociously confident and lovely on the album cover to her forthcoming “JHUD.”

The Academy Award-winning singer has set a date for the set, due now on Sept. 23.”JHUD” is her third studio album, after her 2008 self-titled and 2011's “I Remember Me.” Both of those topped out at No. 2 on The Billboard 200 album sales charts.

Three songs are already available to spin: “It's Your World” featuring R. Kelly, “Walk It Out” featuring and produced by Timbaland, and “I Can't Describe (The Way I Feel)” guesting T.I. and produced by Pharrell. Sounds like it will be a guest-heavy endeavor, with more producers and featured artists to be announced.

Check out all three songs below. Have a favorite so far?