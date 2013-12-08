Jennifer Lawrence, Amy Adams and more hit NYC for ‘American Hustle’ premiere

“American Hustle” co-stars Jennifer Lawrence, Amy Adams, Christian Bale, Bradley Cooper, Jeremy Renner and more convened with writer/director David O. Russell in New York City for the movie’s big premiere on Sunday night, though Lawrence only made an appearance at the photo call prior to the main event. So where was J-La on the red carpet? We’re assuming she had other commitments, but nevertheless it was a star-studded scene at NYC’s Ziegfeld Theater, with such celebs as Louis C.K., Chris Cornell and “Orange Is the New Black” actress Taryn Manning also turning out for the premiere. Check out all the photos in the gallery below.



“American Hustle” hits theaters in limited release on December 13.