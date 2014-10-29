Jennifer Lawrence and Bradley Cooper reunite in long-delayed ‘Serena’ trailer

Jennifer Lawrence and Bradley Cooper are reuniting for the long-delayed period piece “Serena” from director Susanne Bier (“After the Wedding,” “Things We Lost in the Fire”).

The film's newest trailer features the two stars all dolled up in sumptuous period duds for some romance, mystery and tragedy amid some breathtaking scenery captured by ace D.P. Morten Søborg (who's worked with Bier before, as well as Nicholas Winding Refn).

Based on Ron Rash's novel, “Serena” takes place in Depression-racked North Carolina, where George Pemberton (Cooper) struggles to maintain his burgeoning timber empire, while his strong-willed young wife, Serena (Lawrence), may be taking their domestic — and professional –partnership too far.

Watch the new trailer here:

Bier has reportedly been tinkering with the film since it wrapped principal photography in early 2012, and it had a tough time landing a distributor despite its A-list stars (it also stars Rhys Ifans, Sean Harris, Toby Jones and Sam Reid).

Since wrapping, Lawrence and Cooper have been seen together in David O. Russell's “Silver Linings Playbook” and “American Hustle.” Lawrence has picked up an Oscar and become a bonafide superstar, thanks to the “Hunger Games” phenomenon. Likewise, Cooper has transformed himself from the hunky “Hangover” guy to a two-time Oscar nominee who will next be seen in Clint Eastwood's buzzy “American Sniper.”

It will be interesting to see how audiences respond to “Serena” after such a delay and reviews which have so far been largely dismissive.

“Serena” is currently playng in the U.K., and will be available in the U.S. on VOD February 26, and in U.S. theaters March 27, 2015.