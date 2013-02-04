Jennifer Lawrence, Anne Hathaway and more shine at 2013 Oscar nominees luncheon

The Beverly Hilton Hotel was awash in A-list stars on Monday afternoon for the official 2013 Oscar nominees luncheon, with first-time nominees including Bradley Cooper (“Silver Linings Playbook”), Hugh Jackman (“Les Miserables”) and 9-year-old “Beasts of the Southern Wild” star Quvenzhane Wallis rubbing shoulders with awards-season vets like Robert De Niro (“Silver Linings Playbook”), Steven Spielberg (“Lincoln”) and Amy Adams (“The Master”) for a day filled with hobnobbing and perhaps more than a few forced smiles (something “Lincoln” nominee Tommy Lee Jones clearly can’t be bothered with).
The 85th Annual Academy Awards airs on Feb. 24 with host Seth MacFarlane.
Actually, Amy Adams’ nom is her fourth. You missed her 3rd nom for “The Fighter”.
Thanks for the catch! Corrected.
Jacki Weaver was nominated for SUPPORTING actress
You are so right! Corrected.