Jennifer Lawrence, Anne Hathaway and more shine at 2013 Oscar nominees luncheon

The Beverly Hilton Hotel was awash in A-list stars on Monday afternoon for the official 2013 Oscar nominees luncheon, with first-time nominees including Bradley Cooper (“Silver Linings Playbook”), Hugh Jackman (“Les Miserables”) and 9-year-old “Beasts of the Southern Wild” star Quvenzhane Wallis rubbing shoulders with awards-season vets like Robert De Niro (“Silver Linings Playbook”), Steven Spielberg (“Lincoln”) and Amy Adams (“The Master”) for a day filled with hobnobbing and perhaps more than a few forced smiles (something “Lincoln” nominee Tommy Lee Jones clearly can’t be bothered with).

The 85th Annual Academy Awards airs on Feb. 24 with host Seth MacFarlane.

