Jennifer Lawrence crashes and saves Woody Harrelson’s SNL monologue

It's been 25 years since Woody Harrelson hosted “Saturday Night Live.” That means he first took the stage in 1989, a date that also happens to be the title of a new best-selling Taylor Swift album. Harrelson decided to sing an ode to that faithful year as his opening monologue, but thankfully, his “Hunger Games: Mockinjay” co-stars stopped by to save us from his vocal talents.

Liam Hemsworth, Josh Hutcherson and none other than Jennifer Lawrence tried to conduct an intervention, but the whole bit turned into yet another moment for J-LA to tell us just what a terrible singer she is. We love ya Jennifer, but we get it. No one will be asking you to star in “Wicked.”

Check out the star-filled monologue in the embedded video below.

For more on this weekend's “Saturday Night Live” check out our popular recap.