Jennifer Lawrence gets big pay raise for ‘Hunger Games’ sequel

“The Hunger Games” star Jennifer Lawrence is about to get a big raise.

As Katniss Everdeen, the Oscar nominee (“Winter’s Bone”) helped propel “The Hunger Games” to a hefty global gross of $683.8 million, and now she’s negotiating a big payday for the upcoming sequel, “Catching Fire.”

Lawrence is in the final stages of negotiating a deal with Lionsgate worth somewhere in the range of $10 million, according to The Hollywood Reporter. A backend provision will mean even more money in the very likely event that “Fire” is another box office hit.

Her fee for the first film? $500,000 — plus bonuses.

Co-stars Josh Hutcherson and Liam Hemsworth are both also reportedly negotiating larger salaries, although they won’t be on the same pay level as Lawrence, who Lionsgate is acknowledging as the star attraction of the franchise.

Meanwhile, the newest additions to the sequel’s cast are “Criminal Minds” veteran Meta Golding, who will play a brutal District 2 tribute named Enobaria, and former “Sons of Anarchy” co-star Patrick St. Esprit, set to play Romulus. “Fire” also stars newcomers Philip Seymour Hoffman, Jena Malone, Lynn Cohen and Amanda Plummer.

Lawrence recently signed on for the drama “The Ends of the Earth,” and will also reprise her role as Mystique in the upcoming sequel to “X-Men: First Class,” the newly-titled “X-Men: Days of Future Past.” She’ll next be seen in David O. Russell’s “The Silver Linings Playbook.”



“The Hunger Games: Catching Fire,” based on the bestseller by Suzanne Collins, hits theaters November 22, 2013.