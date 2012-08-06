Jennifer Lawrence heading to ‘The Ends of the Earth’ for epic romance

Just think of Jennifer Lawrence as the “Soon-Yi Previn” of her next film.
The “Hunger Games” actress is in talks to star in “The Ends of the Earth,” an epic romance that’s just been acquired by The Weinstein Co. Lawrence will play the role of Lydie Marland, the adopted daughter and future wife of early-20th century oil tycoon Ernest “E.W.” Marland. The film will focus on the couple’s controversial love affair, which ensued following the death of Marland’s first wife in 1926. Lydie later became First Lady of Oklahoma when Marland won the governor’s office there in 1934, and the two remained married until E.W.’s death in 1941.
“I”m not sure that anything resonates more with an audience than a true story,” said Harvey Weinstein in a statement. “Jennifer Lawrence shows the skill of a seasoned veteran in everything she does, and we”re thrilled to work with her again.”
With a screenplay by Chris Terrio (“Argo”), the search is now on for a director to take the helm, as well as a lead actor to play the sure-to-be-coveted role of E.W.
Lawrence will next be seen in the horror-thriller “House at the End of the Street” opposite Elisabeth Shue and Max Thierot, as well as David O. Russell’s “The Silver Linings Playbook” with Bradley Cooper. The films are scheduled to hit theaters on September 21 and November 21, respectively. The in-demand actress also begins production on “Hunger Games” sequel “Catching Fire” this fall, with “X-Men: Days of Future Past” slated for an early-2013 start.
Does “The Ends of the Earth” sound like your cup of tea? Sound off in the comments!
Yes! I’m excited for this movie. Alex Baldwin should play E.W., they look so similar.
Can’t wait to see the movie. We just toured his 55 room mansion in Ponca City and heard the whole story. It will be a great movie. Alec Baldwin would be great.
JEREMY NORTHAM I think would be a better pick for the lead role. I grew up in Ponca City Oklahoma and know the story very well. E.W. Marland was most definitely a man before his time. Knowing the history of E.W. Marland I believe the roll calls for an actor with a far greater range than Alec Baldwin possesses. He’s a fine actor but not for this role.
I’ve always thought Sam Neill would be a good Marland, with Mary Louise Parker as Lydie.
AJ
JUST TOOK THE TOUR MYSELF LAST MONTH IN PONCA CITY AND I THOUGHT ‘WHAT A GOOD MOVIE THIS WOULD MAKE’. AFTER i GOT HOME THE FIRST THING I DID WAS PLUG MARLAND INTO THE COMPUTER. THERE IT WAS, A MOVIE WAS BEING MADE .hOPE THEY DO SOME’ON LOCATION SHOOTING’
i JUST TOOK THE TOUR IN PONCA CITY OK AND THE MARLAND STORY WAS VERY INTERESTING. a MOVIE WILL BE GREAT. HOPE THEY DO SOME ON LOCATION SHOOTING.
Everything this man is known for and we are picking the female actress and summing up the “Controversial Love Affair” I swear I am going to scream. He built this entire area. He brought in different game for hunting that can still be seen darting off around town. The stories of the mansion being haunted. The fact that Lydie was a vagrant bag lady when C.D. Northcutt found her and brought her to the country club and convinced her to sell the mansion to the city to be a monument. But no lets advertise this movie as a romance where he married his daughter.