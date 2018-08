Jennifer Lawrence and Daniel Radcliffe were among the young stars to arrive on the Oscars red carpet this evening, bringing a considerable dose of youth power to a show that’s so often seen as a musty Old Hollywood relic. Along with Adele and 9-year-old Best Actress nominee Quvenzhane Wallis, it was a strong showing from the under-30 set, something the Academy no doubt appreciates.

Check out all the fresh-faced pics below.