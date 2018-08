Well, this is energizing.

Katniss and company come under heavy fire in the latest clip from “The Hunger Games: Mockingjay – Part 1,” which debuted exclusively via the film's official Facebook page on Monday. Yes, it's all-out war this time, and yes, Jennifer Lawrence looks spectacular running from aerial bombers. Duck and cover, everybody.

“The Hunger Games: Mockingjay – Part 1” hits theaters on November 21.