Jennifer Lawrence re-teams with ‘Silver Linings’ director for two new films

Fresh off her Oscar nomination for “Silver Linings Playbook,” Jennifer Lawrence is re-teaming with director David O. Russell for not one but two new movies.

The “Hunger Games” actress has signed on for The Weinstein Co.’s “The Ends of the Earth,” an epic drama about real-life oil tycoon Ernest Marland that Russell is set to direct from a script by Chris Terrio (2013 Oscar nominee for writing “Argo”). According to Deadline, studio head Harvey Weinstein is aiming to make the film a big-budget affair on the scale of Quentin Tarantino’s “Django Unchained,” which cost a reported $100 million to produce.

“Jennifer possesses a self-deprecating humor that made all of the cast and crew feel at ease. She is that kind of person,” said Russell in a statement. “She is the most dedicated person I know. She is devoted to her family and they have been the true inspiration for her character and integrity. Her acting is effortless and she always makes it look easy.”

Given his obvious affection for the actress, it’s no wonder Russell has also tapped Lawrence to star in his untitled fact-based drama about the so-called “Abscam” operation. Slated to be the director’s next project, the film (f.k.a. “American Bullshit”) centers on Mel Weinberg (Christian Bale), a con artist who teamed with the FBI in the 1970s on a massive undertaking to root out Congressional corruption. Deadline reports that Lawrence will play the role of Weinberg’s wife in the film, which also has her “Silver Linings Playbook” co-star Bradley Cooper, Amy Adams and Jeremy Renner aboard.

Lawrence, of course, is up for Best Actress at this Sunday’s Oscars. She’s also set to reprise her roles in two upcoming sequels: Francis Lawrence’s “The Hunger Games: Catching Fire” and Bryan Singer’s “X-Men: Days of Future Past.” So yeah, things are going pretty well for her.



