Jennifer Lawrence skips ‘X-Men: First Class’ to return to ‘Winter’s Bone’

Jennifer Lawrence cant get the blue makeup off her right ear. The 20-year-old actress is in the middle of a 48-hour reprieve from being covered head to toe in blue make up in Matthew Vaughn’s reboot of the Marvel mutant franchise, “X-Men: First Class,” but even half way across the world from “X-Men’s” London soundstages, she can’t get rid of the blue stuff. Lawrence has returned to Los Angeles to remind voters about her acclaimed performance in “Winter’s Bone.” And you can’t blame her or distributor Roadside Attractions for breaking out the wine glasses once again.

The winner of the Grand Jury Prize at the 2010 Sundance Film Festival, “Bone” made an impressive $6.1 million in very limited release (no more than 141 theaters) this summer. It was a huge success for Roadside who is attempting to find a home for both “Bone” and Lawrence in this year’s Oscar race. The best actress race is incredibly competitive this year, but Lawrence has a shot to be a player if things fall her way.

The good news for both Lawrence and the picture is that Roadside and Lionsgate Home Entertainment are sending screeners of “Bone” to Academy and to the oh, so important SAG members over the next two weeks. Lawrence still hasn’t sat for an official press conference for the Hollywood Foreign Press (a glaring necessity), but that could help with efforts to land her a Golden Globe best actress in a drama nod. Then again, if SAG comes through with a SAG Awards nomination two days later, that’s more than enough to give Lawrence a fighting chance for an Oscar nod at the end of January. Not that a few critic’s group notices here and there (which is highly possible) wouldn’t hurt either.

And that gets us back to Ms. Lawrence’s ear. As the rain started to fall in West Hollywood this evening, Lawrence and her “Bone” co-stars took court at a special cocktail event at Palihouse. Fighting off a cold, the statuesque, beautiful and refreshingly blunt Lawarence admitted she never thought she’s still be celebrating “Bone” for Oscar consideration while shooting the drama in Missouri almost two years ago. Instead, she’s enjoying the ride as much as she can. Even if she’s not sure when she’ll get to return to the awards circuit. As Lawrence joked, “First Class” is going to shoot “forever.”

Vaughn’s ’60s set saga of the X-Men’s early days has Lawrence spending four hours a day having body make up applied for her role as the shape-shifting Mystique aka Raven Darkholme (played by Rebecca Romijn in the first three “X-Men” movies). And while she says she has handlers to help remove it daily, she laughs when noting she has blue dye everywhere in her apartment. Her bed pillow, her toilet, her tub, you name it.

Another interesting tidbit Lawrence discussed regarded her co-star and new friend Zoe Kravitz. Lenny’s 21-year-old daughter is playing “Angel” according to Lawrence. Most comic book X-Men fans will know Kravitz isn’t playing Warren Worthington III, but Angel Salvadore, a more housefly-like incarnation. Lawrence says this Angel will have wings (whether they are fly-like or bird-like is unclear), but they’ll appear out of tattoos on her back. And lastly, Lawrence revealed that Vaughn cast her in the film without seeing “Bone” and, much to her sarcastic chagrin, still hadn’t. But, she might just have to bring him a copy on DVD. Or, as someone in the room noted, perhaps as an Academy member he’ll pop in a screener which will soon be on its way.

He may be her current director, but Lawrence and Roadside will be more than happy with a vote wherever they can get it.

“Winter’s Bone” is available on DVD and Blu-ray on Tuesday. “X-Men: First Class” hits theaters June 3, 2011.

