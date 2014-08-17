Jennifer Lawrence sports a darker look in first Katniss still from ‘Mockingjay’

08.17.14 4 years ago

Nice dye job, Katniss.

Jennifer Lawrence's “Hunger Games” victor sports a darker 'do in the latest photo from “Mockingjay – Part 1,” the third installment in the blockbuster YA franchise that's set to hit theaters in the fall. The image is the first still of Katniss to be released from the film (though a teaser hit the web a couple weeks back), which will see the young hero reluctantly taking on a symbolic role in the Districts' violent uprising against the authoritarian Capitol.

Check out the image below, then let us know what you think in the comments.

“The Hunger Games: Mockingjay – Part 1” hits theaters on November 21.

