Jennifer Lawrence stuns as ‘Catching Fire’ premiere takes over downtown LA

LOS ANGELES – Can you imagine how hard it is to keep topping yourself on the red carpet when you’re literally “the girl on fire”? Somehow Jennifer Lawrence managed to do it again as jaws dropped when she appeared in a gorgeous see-thru swimsuit-esque dress at the Los Angeles premiere of “The Hunger Games: Catching Fire” Monday night.

This was actually the fifth “Catching Fire” premiere for Lawrence and her co-stars after London, Berlin, Madrid and Rome. It was therefore only semi-surprising she completely skipped all the TV press who’d waited hours for a chance to speak with the Oscar winner. Lawrence did sign fan autographs and pose for the photogs, however.

Before the screening began inside the cavernous Nokia Theater, director Francis Lawrence brought the entire cast onto the stage including Lawrence, Lenny Kravitz, Stanley Tucci, Philip Seymour Hoffman, Josh Hutcherson, Elizabeth Banks (who actually changed dresses between the red carpet and the stage), Jenna Malone and Sam Claflin.

The after party was packed with the premiere’s unusual mix of well dressed executives (and possible Lionsgate investors?), teenage fans, Disney Channel stars and some relatively famous faces. Banks, Tucci, Kravitz and Malone spent some time enjoying the beautiful party, but J-La and Hutcherson were nowhere to be found (at least to this seasoned eye).

Other intriguing guests included Nate Berkus, Willow and Jaden Smith and Los Angeles Lakers point guard Steve Blake (and by the way there’s no way he’s 6’3. Maybe 6’0.)

Long after the movie was over (and it’s good, but perhaps a tad overhyped), all everyone will remember though is that stunner of a dress.

“The Hunger Games: Catching Fire” opens nationwide on Friday.