Jennifer Lawrence’s Katniss Everdeen appears in new ‘Hunger Games: Mockingjay” poster

Her skills in the Hunger Games have proven that you should never turn your back on Katniss Everdeen. However, Katniss has her back turned on us in a new teaser poster for “The Hunger Games: Mockingjay – Part 1.” The poster premiered earlier today on the movie's mobile app.

Dressed all in black in the poster, this look at Katniss is certainly minimal, but it is definitely still powerful. As you can see, the bottom of the poster offers the Mockingjay symbol and the words “I AM. I WILL.”

Those are the only words we hear from Katniss in the teaser trailer for “Mockingjay – Part 1.” She says them in response to a question she gets at an emergency shelter, “Are you fighting, Katniss? Are you here to fight with us?” While the caps make her announce sound emphatic, the look on her face in the trailer is anything but. She may be a symbol, but she is still very human.

Jennifer Lawrence is of course playing Katniss once more here and is joined by Josh Hutcherson, Liam Hemsworth, Woody Harrelson, Elizabeth Banks, Julianne Moore, Philip Seymour Hoffman, and many many more. The movie is directed by Francis Lawrence.

“The Hunger Games: Mockingjay – Part 1” hits theaters on November 21st of this year, and will be followed by “Part 2” on November 20th of next year. You can bet on seeing a whole lot of Katniss for the next 15 months and hearing Rue's whistle repeatedly.

What do you think – are you excited for the new movie? Do you like this poster or would you rather get a good look into Katniss's eyes?