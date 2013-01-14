Jennifer Lawrence takes center stage in 3 new ‘Hunger Games: Catching Fire’ images

#Jennifer Lawrence
01.14.13 6 years ago

One of HitFix’s most anticipated movies of 2013 is “The Hunger Games: Catching Fire,” which sees last night’s Golden Globes winner Jennifer Lawrence returning as the heroic Katniss Everdeen opposite a cast that includes Josh Hutcherson, Liam Hemsworth, Woody Harrelson, Elizabeth Banks, Lenny Kravitz, Stanley Tucci and Donald Sutherland in addition to franchise newcomer Sam Claflin (as former Hunger Games victor Finnick Odair).

To ramp up anticipation for the upcoming sequel, Lionsgate has released a teaser poster and one brand-new behind-the-scenes pic from the film, in addition to high-res versions of two photos that were released late last week – one of which features another glimpse of Claflin as Odair (who also graced the cover of last week’s Entertainment Weekly).

Check out all the images in the gallery below and let us know what you think.

“The Hunger Games: Catching Fire” hits theaters on November 22.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Jennifer Lawrence
TAGSCATCHING FIREFinnick ODairGale HawthorenJENNIFER LAWRENCEJOSH HUTCHERSONkatniss everdeenLIAM HEMSWORTHPeeta MellarkSAM CLAFLINthe hunger gamesThe Hunger Games: Catching Fire

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 2 days ago
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 5 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 5 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 6 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.24.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP