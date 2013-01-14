Jennifer Lawrence takes center stage in 3 new ‘Hunger Games: Catching Fire’ images

One of HitFix’s most anticipated movies of 2013 is “The Hunger Games: Catching Fire,” which sees last night’s Golden Globes winner Jennifer Lawrence returning as the heroic Katniss Everdeen opposite a cast that includes Josh Hutcherson, Liam Hemsworth, Woody Harrelson, Elizabeth Banks, Lenny Kravitz, Stanley Tucci and Donald Sutherland in addition to franchise newcomer Sam Claflin (as former Hunger Games victor Finnick Odair).

To ramp up anticipation for the upcoming sequel, Lionsgate has released a teaser poster and one brand-new behind-the-scenes pic from the film, in addition to high-res versions of two photos that were released late last week – one of which features another glimpse of Claflin as Odair (who also graced the cover of last week’s Entertainment Weekly).

Check out all the images in the gallery below and let us know what you think.

“The Hunger Games: Catching Fire” hits theaters on November 22.