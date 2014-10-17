Jennifer Lopez and Fat Joe team for new video and Fergie returns with new track

The divas are back.

Fergie has returned with a new lyric video for the track “L.A.Love (La La),” while Jennifer Lopez has teamed up with Fat Joe on the video for his new single “Stressin.”

After the duo previously worked together on “Feeln” So Good” and “Hold You Down,” J.Lo and Fat Joe (who, in all honesty, is really more like Kinda Chubby Joe these days) are back to rock an opulent party, where they pour expensive drinks, compare expensive jewelry and tell us about their expensive belongings. They are most definitely not stressin'.

Watch it here:

Now it's time for Fergie to shine.

The Black Eyed Peas vet's latest tune has a fairly elaborate lyric video. Despite the geographically specific title, the “L.A.Love” clip is a globe-trotting affair, with Fergie giving shout-outs to cities allover the world, challenging listeners to be ready when she comes to your town. The hand-written lyrics appear over cheesy souvenirs and photos plucked from Fergie's scrapbook, including pics with the legendary likes of James Brown, Mick Jagger, Snoop Dogg and, er, Ryan Seacrest.

Watch “L.A.Love (La La)” here:

The official video for “L.A.Love” will be dropping soon.