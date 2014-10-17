Jennifer Lopez and Fat Joe team for new video and Fergie returns with new track

#Fat Joe
10.17.14 4 years ago

The divas are back.

Fergie has returned with a new lyric video for the track “L.A.Love (La La),” while Jennifer Lopez has teamed up with Fat Joe on the video for his new single “Stressin.”

After the duo previously worked together on “Feeln” So Good” and “Hold You Down,” J.Lo and Fat Joe (who, in all honesty, is really more like Kinda Chubby Joe these days) are back to rock an opulent party, where they pour expensive drinks, compare expensive jewelry and tell us about their expensive belongings. They are most definitely not stressin'. 

Watch it here:

Now it's time for Fergie to shine.

The Black Eyed Peas vet's latest tune has a fairly elaborate lyric video. Despite the geographically specific title, the “L.A.Love” clip is a globe-trotting affair, with Fergie giving shout-outs to cities allover the world, challenging listeners to be ready when she comes to your town. The hand-written lyrics appear over cheesy souvenirs and photos plucked from Fergie's scrapbook, including pics with the legendary likes of James Brown, Mick Jagger, Snoop Dogg and, er, Ryan Seacrest.

Watch “L.A.Love (La La)” here:

The official video for “L.A.Love” will be dropping soon. 

Around The Web

TOPICS#Fat Joe
TAGSBLACK EYED PEASFat JoeFERGIEJENNIFER LOPEZLALoveStressinVideos

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 1 day ago
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 5 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.24.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP