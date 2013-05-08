C-

Listen to Jennifer Lopez and Pitbull’s derivative, lab-made ‘Live It Up’

05.08.13 5 years ago 6 Comments

Jennifer Lopez combines with Pitbull for a generic, Redone-produced single, for promotion around “American Idol” and the summer-bound months: “On the Floor.” According to Lopez, if it ain’t broke, don’t fix it, and thus a new song is born. “Live It Up” by Jennifer Lopez, featuring Pitbull, dropped today in a haze of deja vu.

“On the Floor” made it to No. 3 on The Hot 100 last year, but just where does “Live It Up” think it’s going? Back to it’s origins. Literally. “We don’t believe in defeat / that’s why we’re back for a three-peat,” Pitbull raps, referring to “Floor” and “Dance Again.” “I know its hard to understand how a boy grew to a man / man turn to a brand / but guess what, here I am / Jenny from the Block let’s rock.”

Three makes a trend — a brand, in this case — the problem being there was only one era of “Jenny from the Block,” and nobody’s thought of Lopez as “Jenny” in a long time.

It’s self-aware, this lab-made dance amalgam, which makes the machinery all the more questionable. Just about any singer could be singing the lines that Lopez does, yet there’s Pitbull co-opting somebody’s else’s “running” dialogue.

“She’s the reason that women’ ‘run it’,” he raps, evoking — of all divas — Beyonce. Wait, Beyonce (or, sh*t, Chris Brown)? Certainly, Queen B is all for universality and enjoys her dance-driven success, but no listener is gonna think J-Lo was the origin of girls who run the world.

It’s cheap, like a seasonal drug store-bought toy. It fits the general guidelines for a summer jam, and plays for it hard in all-neon colors and the banner “Let’s f*** tonight.” And it’s disposable, interchangeable. Good thing they don’t believe in defeat — YOLO in the parlance of our times.

Around The Web

TAGSAMERICAN IDOLDANCE AGAINJENNIFER LOPEZLive It Upon the floorpibullRedOne

The RX

Uproxx Music’s March Showcase For The RX Features Haley Heynderickx At The Ace Hotel

Uproxx Music’s March Showcase For The RX Features Haley Heynderickx At The Ace Hotel

03.07.18 3 days ago
Jonathan Wilson Is A Cult Hero Who’s Worked With Father John Misty, But His Own Albums Are Genius

Jonathan Wilson Is A Cult Hero Who’s Worked With Father John Misty, But His Own Albums Are Genius

03.07.18 3 days ago
Haley Heynderickx’s ‘I Need To Start A Garden’ Is An Utterly Brilliant Folk Debut

Haley Heynderickx’s ‘I Need To Start A Garden’ Is An Utterly Brilliant Folk Debut

03.06.18 4 days ago
Soccer Mommy On Her Tender, Insolent Indie Rock Debut And The Intricacies Of Her Songwriting

Soccer Mommy On Her Tender, Insolent Indie Rock Debut And The Intricacies Of Her Songwriting

03.05.18 5 days ago 8 Comments
Lucy Dacus Is Ready To Be Your Next Favorite Indie Rock Star

Lucy Dacus Is Ready To Be Your Next Favorite Indie Rock Star

03.01.18 1 week ago
A Conversation With David Byrne About His First Solo Album In 14 Years, ‘American Utopia’

A Conversation With David Byrne About His First Solo Album In 14 Years, ‘American Utopia’

02.27.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP