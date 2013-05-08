Listen to Jennifer Lopez and Pitbull’s derivative, lab-made ‘Live It Up’

Jennifer Lopez combines with Pitbull for a generic, Redone-produced single, for promotion around “American Idol” and the summer-bound months: “On the Floor.” According to Lopez, if it ain’t broke, don’t fix it, and thus a new song is born. “Live It Up” by Jennifer Lopez, featuring Pitbull, dropped today in a haze of deja vu.
“On the Floor” made it to No. 3 on The Hot 100 last year, but just where does “Live It Up” think it’s going? Back to it’s origins. Literally. “We don’t believe in defeat / that’s why we’re back for a three-peat,” Pitbull raps, referring to “Floor” and “Dance Again.” “I know its hard to understand how a boy grew to a man / man turn to a brand / but guess what, here I am / Jenny from the Block let’s rock.”
Three makes a trend — a brand, in this case — the problem being there was only one era of “Jenny from the Block,” and nobody’s thought of Lopez as “Jenny” in a long time.
It’s self-aware, this lab-made dance amalgam, which makes the machinery all the more questionable. Just about any singer could be singing the lines that Lopez does, yet there’s Pitbull co-opting somebody’s else’s “running” dialogue.
“She’s the reason that women’ ‘run it’,” he raps, evoking — of all divas — Beyonce. Wait, Beyonce (or, sh*t, Chris Brown)? Certainly, Queen B is all for universality and enjoys her dance-driven success, but no listener is gonna think J-Lo was the origin of girls who run the world.
It’s cheap, like a seasonal drug store-bought toy. It fits the general guidelines for a summer jam, and plays for it hard in all-neon colors and the banner “Let’s f*** tonight.” And it’s disposable, interchangeable. Good thing they don’t believe in defeat — YOLO in the parlance of our times.
This song is tacky and embarrassing…how old is Jloco now?
Terrible song! The lyrics are offensive and Lopez can’t sing. FLOP!
Flop? lmao the song is already on top 20 iTunes with no promo and it’s getting more and more popular, flop? You wish!!! lol
Also she can sing, she sang with people like Andrea Bocelli something which proves you wrong.
Stay pressed!
Sources in the industry are saying Jlo music career has hit rock bottom, she putting out anything just to stand in the public eye, otherwise her music career is pretty much wash up?
Write a comment…And to the op. You are one delusional hater. Copyonce who? Without Jennifer, no other female celebrity would have a perfume line or become a buisness woman. Jennifer is a trendsetter, just like what happened recently when every female suddenly wanted to become a judge, it was due to Jennifer’s successful experience in American Idol.
This song is good, teh lyrics could be better though, not something to her level which is why I am surprised, but every artist has peaks and pits, but overall, it’s a fun song and I am sure she’s coming with much better songs with this album
U haters are always going to be obsessed with her and her success. LMAO!!!!