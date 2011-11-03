Jennifer Lopez developing ‘Carmen Sandiego’ film with Walden Media

Though she’s currently ramping up for the eleventh season of “American Idol” (and perhaps smarting over the mediocre sales of her last studio album, “Love?”), Jennifer Lopez is still keeping one eye on her film career, with a starring role in the upcoming rom-com “What to Expect When You’re Expecting” opposite Cameron Diaz as well as the crime-thriller “Parker” with Jason Statham and Nick Nolte.

Lopez is clearly keeping busy behind the camera too, as it’s being reported that the singer/actress’ Nuyorican Productions is developing a live-action film version of the hugely-popular “edutainment” franchise “Where in the World is Carmen Sandiego?” along with Walden Media, which just bought the rights to the title. While Lopez is only attached as a producer at this point, there’s speculation that she’s contemplating the film as a potential starring vehicle for herself.

As noted by Deadline, which broke the story, Disney optioned the property in the late 1990s for Sandra Bullock to star, but a film never materialized.

The title character in the franchise is a former detective-turned-world’s greatest spy who is tracked by her former partner across the globe in a prolonged game of cat and mouse. The series spans a line of computer games, board games, books and other media and has been adapted into three separate TV shows over the years.