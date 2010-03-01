Jennifer Lopez does her best Rihanna impression on ‘SNL’ ‘We Are the World’ skit

If you thought the recent remake of “We Are the World” was awful, the writers at “Saturday Night Live” couldn’t agree more.

The whole cast got together to open the show at the behest of Quincy Jones (Kenan Thompson) to do their best impressions of pop stars like Gwen Stefani (Kristen Wiig) and Josh Groban (Andy Samberg) for “We Are the World 3: Raising Awareness of the We Are the World 2 Disaster.” Eddie Vedder, Lady GaGa, Adam Lambert and others were also “there,” with show host and musical guest Jennifer Lopez lending an ella-ella-ella to her role as Rihanna.

Photos of stars like Justin Bieber and Lil Wayne from the actual “We Are the World: 25 for Haiti” were also dogged, and the lyrics reflect the utmost unnecessary nature of the song to begin with. Seriously, why was Vince Vaughn there?

The skit wasn’t bend-forward-funny, but at least the message was loud and clear.

If this song doesn’t do much for you, roll on over to the show’s delightfully absurdist track and digital short, “Flags of the World.” Flaggy flaggy flaggy flag.

