Jennifer Lopez may join Cameron Diaz in ‘What to Expect When You’re Expecting’

Lionsgate’s comedy adaptation of “What to Expect When You’re Expecting” is eyeing with Jennifer Lopez to star alongside the already-cast Cameron Diaz, according to The Vulture.

Isla Fisher (“Confessions of a Shopaholic”) is also set for the film, and Ed Helms (“The Hangover Part II”) is currently in neotiations. Lionsgate is also reportedly in talks with “Glee” star Matthew Morrison.

“What to Expect” centers on a diverse group of six couples who are all in different stages of pregnancy.

Based on the bestselling book by Heidi Murkoff and Sharon Mazel, the project was adapted by Heather Hach (“Freaky Friday”) and Shauna Cross (“Whip It”). Kirk Jones (“Waking Ned Devine”) is directing. Shooting is scheduled to start next month.

This would be J.Lo’s first big screen role since “The Back-Up Plan” in 2010. She’ll be heard in the upcoming sequel “Ice Age: Continental Drift.” She’s currently a judge on FOX’s “American Idol.”

Diaz was recently seen in “The Green Hornet,” and will soon appear in “Bad Teacher,” with Jason Segal and Justin Timberlake.