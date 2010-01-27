Jennifer Lopez meets ‘How I Met Your Mother’

#How I Met Your Mother
01.27.10 9 years ago

Is Jennifer Lopez going to be the eponymous mother on CBS’ “How I Met Your Mother”?

Well, no. But that’s the stupid question we ask whenever any actress signs on for a “How I Met Your Mother” guest spot, which is exactly what Lopez has done.

CBS announced on Wednesday (Jan. 27) that Lopez will guest on a March episode, playing “a no-nonsense author of self-help books that teach women how to train men into relationship machines through the power of denial.” With Robin’s help, Anita makes it her mission to break Barney, which can’t end well for her.

“We couldn’t be more excited about Jennifer Lopez joining us on ‘How I Met Your Mother,'” says Executive Producer and Co-Creator Carter Bays. “We’re looking forward to a week of revealing outfits and sexy dance moves the likes of which this show hasn’t seen since Regis Philbin guest starred.”

There are several layers of corporate interweaving at work here. Lopez’s next film is “The Back-up Plan,” an April romantic comedy from CBS’ siblings at CBS Films. In addition, Lopez has been pursued for a guest spot on FOX’s “Glee” which, like “How I Met Your Mother,” comes from 20th Century Fox TV. Also rumored for an upcoming “Glee” guest appearance? Neil Patrick Harris of “How I Met Your Mother.”

Although she got her start as a Fly Girl on “In Living Color,” the “Monster-in-Law” and “Out of Sight” star hasn’t TV mainstay, especially in recent years, though she did produce the short-lived drama “South Beach.”

