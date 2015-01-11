What else do you need to know? Jennifer Lopez arrived at the Golden Globes wearing this. Pardon, let me restate: She wore this. Congrats to Jennifer Lopez for bringing us back to the glory days of glamor (the 2002 Grammys) and showing off enough neckline to wake us up on a Sunday afternoon.
Jennifer Lopez Owned the Golden Globes Red Carpet. Period.
Louis VIrtel 01.11.15 4 years ago
