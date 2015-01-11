Jennifer Lopez Owned the Golden Globes Red Carpet. Period.

#Golden Globes
01.11.15 4 years ago

What else do you need to know? Jennifer Lopez arrived at the Golden Globes wearing this. Pardon, let me restate: She wore this. Congrats to Jennifer Lopez for bringing us back to the glory days of glamor (the 2002 Grammys) and showing off enough neckline to wake us up on a Sunday afternoon.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Golden Globes
TAGSGOLDEN GLOBESJENNIFER LOPEZ

Listen To This

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 3 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 6 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.24.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.23.18 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP