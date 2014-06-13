Jennifer Lopez, Pitbull, and his white pants kick off the World Cup

A swath of colorful dancers, drummers and Jennifer Lopez, Pitbull and Claudia Leitte kicked off Fifa's World Cup in Brazil yesterday with their weak anthem “We Are One.”

They lip-synced for five minutes and then it was over. And let”s take a minute to note that Pitbull gets to show up in a yellow soccer shirt and white pants rolled up in an outfit it probably took 60 seconds to throw on (and he”s being made fun of today in the Twitterverse), while both Lopez and Leitte are in skimpy leotards, full hair and make up and heels, as if they”ve been relegated to back up dancers (especially when Leitte resorts to tweaking to get her fellow Brazilians to act as if they care). The world has never seemed quite as unfair as seeing the three of them standing together.

So after Lopez practically caused an internationally incident by saying she wasn”t coming to the opening and then reversing her decision, she showed up, did her part with professionalism and was probably back on her way to the U.S. before Brazil scored its first goal in its win over Croatia.