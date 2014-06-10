Jennifer Lopez threatens Jimmy Fallon in latest ‘Tight Pants’ episode

#Jimmy Fallon
06.10.14 4 years ago 2 Comments

Jennifer Lopez might not be able to get herself to Brazil to perform at the opening ceremonies for the World Cup on Thursday, but she and her tight pants found their way to “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” last night.

In his latest episode of “Tight Pants,” Fallon squares off against J-Lo, and, as you can imagine, it”s no contest. The sweet, well-intentioned Fallon is so out of his league that even though Lopez threatens to “cut him” if he doesn”t let her be the tightest pants in town, she wins the minute she walks out.

“Tight Pans” debuted with Fallon and Will Farrell two years ago, but it never gets old. Who will be the next one to challenge Fallon?

Lopez's new album, “A.K.A.,” comes out June 17.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Jimmy Fallon
TAGSJENNIFER LOPEZjimmy fallonTight PantsWill Farrell

Listen To This

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.07.18 17 hours ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.06.18 2 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 5 days ago 2 Comments
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP