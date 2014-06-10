Jennifer Lopez threatens Jimmy Fallon in latest ‘Tight Pants’ episode

Jennifer Lopez might not be able to get herself to Brazil to perform at the opening ceremonies for the World Cup on Thursday, but she and her tight pants found their way to “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” last night.

In his latest episode of “Tight Pants,” Fallon squares off against J-Lo, and, as you can imagine, it”s no contest. The sweet, well-intentioned Fallon is so out of his league that even though Lopez threatens to “cut him” if he doesn”t let her be the tightest pants in town, she wins the minute she walks out.

“Tight Pans” debuted with Fallon and Will Farrell two years ago, but it never gets old. Who will be the next one to challenge Fallon?

Lopez's new album, “A.K.A.,” comes out June 17.